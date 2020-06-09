Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx joined thousands in Houston, Texas on June 9 to remember George Floyd, who was tragically killed at the hands of police on May 25. See photos from the third memorial and funeral service in his honor.

UPDATE (6/9/20 @ 3:15PM ET): Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum were among thousands of mourners who attended George Floyd’s funeral service on June 9, in George’s hometown of Houston, TX. The actors stood with the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Eric Garner and wore white to the somber event. In practicing safety precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak, they also wore face masks.

George Floyd, a beloved father, brother and son is being remembered in Houston, Texas today, following his tragic death. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died at age 46 after being restrained by a white cop, Derek Chauvin, during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Thousands of mourners gathered at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, where Floyd grew up, to honor his life that was taken too soon.

George’s family, who joined protesters on June 2, were all in attendance at his Houston memorial. His brothers Terrence and Philonise Floyd, sister Bridgett Floyd, 6-year-old daughter Gianna and her mother, Roxie Washington were all present. Floyd’s good friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson was front and center with the family as well. Jackson, who’s been a loud voice in seeking justice for his friend, vowed to take care of Floyd’s daughter after his death, including walking her down the aisle one day.

George will be laid to rest at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland. The memorial is reportedly a ticketed event with more details to follow. The Houston service is the last of three, as separate memorials were held in Minneapolis on June 4, where Floyd was killed, as well as in his birthplace of Raeford, North Carolina on June 6. At the time of his death, Floyd called Minneapolis home.

George’s sister, Bridgett led a massive march through the city of Houston last week. Thousands gathered at Discovery Green park in downtown and knelt in silence to honor him before shouting Floyd’s name as they made their way to City Hall.

Nationwide protests calling for justice in the death of Floyd began after video footage from his arrest showed Chauvin with his knee pinned down on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before he died. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 29. His charge was increased to second-degree murder as of June 3, when the three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest — — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Keung — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Chauvin is currently being held at Minnesota’s only level five maximum-security prison, Oak Park Heights Prison, near the city of Stillwater. He appeared before a judge on June 8, the same day as George’s Houston memorial, and his bail was set a $1.25 million. HollywoodLife recommends resources you can find HERE to support Black Lives Matter, and pay tribute to George Floyd.