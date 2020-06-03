Tweet
Trump’s Press Secretary Gets Dragged On Twitter For Comparing Donald Holding A Bible To Winston Churchill

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
LaTonya Floyd, center, in hat, participates in a march to protest the death of her brother, George Floyd in Houston on . Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air America Protests , Houston, United States - 02 Jun 2020
LaTonya Floyd speaks during a rally to protest the death of her brother, George Floyd in Houston on . Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air America Protests , Houston, United States - 02 Jun 2020
Philonise Flyod, center, is comforted by family members after speaking about his brother, George Floyd, during a peace march honoring him, in Houston. George Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day America Protests , Houston, United States - 02 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany compared Donald Trump’s controversial photo op outside a church, to world leaders’ responses to World War II and the 9/11 terror attacks.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has come under fire after she compared Donald Trump‘s controversial photo op to Winston Churchill visiting WWII bunkers. The president held a bible while standing in front of St. John’s Episcopal church across from the White House, which Kayleigh called “a very powerful moment” and a “leadership moment.” However, to facilitate the photo-op, police violently attacked peaceful protesters in DC with tear gas and flash-bang grenades in order for Trump to cross the street to the church.

Kayleigh compared the photo op to world leaders’ responses to World War ll and the 9/11 attacks, namely former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s visits to bunkers in the wake of WWll bombings. In a June 3 press briefing, she said that Trump’s symbolic act sent “a message of resilience and determination” to Americans.

“Churchill, we saw him inspecting the bombing damage — it sent a powerful message of leadership to the British people, and George W. Bush throwing out the first ceremonial pitch after 9/11,” she said. “For this president, it was powerful and important to send a message that the rioters, the looters, the anarchists — they will not prevail. That burning churches are not what America’s about.”

Twitter users were quick to slam the new press secretary, who has been in the job since April, over her controversial remarks. “Yeah, I don’t remember anything about Churchill teargassing Londoners,” one user wrote, while another replied with a tongue-in-cheek comment. “Yes, of course. Everyone remembers Churchill having English citizens teargassed so he could cross the street to inspect bombing damage. Every school boy knows the story.”

The photo op was prompted by the global outcry and protests sweeping the nation in the wake of George Floyd‘s tragic death. Amid the protests, a fire was set in the church’s basement on May 31, and as he was photographed holding the bible, he said, “We have a great country. That’s my thoughts. Greatest country in the world.”