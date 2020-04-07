Kayleigh McEnany: 5 Facts About White House Press Secretary Replacing Stephanie Grisham

It’s official: Kayleigh McEnany will replace Stephanie Grisham as the latest White House Press Secretary. Learn more about the Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson and ardent Trump defender before she takes over.

Almost immediately after the Trump administration announced that White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham was exiting her role, they revealed her replacement: Trump reelection campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany. McEnany, 31, is one of President Donald Trump‘s most vocal allies and defenders on television, which seems precisely why hiring her was Mark Meadows‘ first move as incoming Chief of Staff. Here’s what you should know about McEnany, her body of work, and what her hiring means for a president who thinks of himself as his own best press secretary:

1. She’s the Trump 2020 campaign spokeswoman. McEnany has long proved herself as an asset to President Trump. The Harvard Law graduate began voicing her support for Trump during the 2016 presidential primaries, after Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) dropped out. She championed Trump in frequent television appearances as a conservative talking head, as well as during her time at the Republican National Committee. Trump’s reelection campaign hired her in February 2019 to be their spokesperson. She made headlines in February 2020 for repeating a Trump talking point, that COVID-19 would not spread to the United States — two weeks before the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic. More on that below.

2. She was a CNN contributor turned conservative pundit. Before her work for Trump, McEnany was a successful conservative pundit who frequently appeared on Fox News — and even produced former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s TV show for the network, Huckabee. She later became a CNN talking head who often clashed with anchors like Van Jones over her blind Trump support, abruptly leaving the network in 2017 for a new role — anchoring a series of bizarre pro-Trump online videos that some compared to state-sponsored TV. Recording from the Trump Tower in NYC, McEnany claimed in her first Real News Update video that Trump “created” one million jobs and gave Americans “a raise.” She signed off with “and that’s the real news.”

On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." pic.twitter.com/O0DDH3Rvkw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 4, 2020

3. She claimed in February that coronavirus “won’t come here.” McEnany was roundly criticized after a February 25 interview, during which she said that COVID-19 wasn’t a threat to the United States. Speaking to Fox Business’ Trish Regan, who was let go from the network for calling coronavirus a “scam,” McEnany said, “This president always puts America first; he will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here. And isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President [Barack] Obama?”

McEnany was, sadly, wrong about the coronavirus’ impact on the nation. As of April 7, nearly 390,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States; almost 12,000 have died after contracting the virus. In New York City, more people have died from COVID-19 than did on 9/11. As one critic put it on Twitter after seeing McEnany’s Trish Regan Primetime interview, “[McEnany’s] the Kellyanne Conway of Stephanie Grishams.”

4. She was also a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. After her Real News Update debut, McEnany was scooped up by the Republican National Committee in August 2017. She remained the RNC spokesperson until joining the Trump reelection campaign in February 2019.

5. She’s Trump’s fourth press secretary. If history repeats itself, McEnany won’t stay in her position long. She’s preceded by Sean Spicer (January 2017 to July 2017), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (July 2017 to July 2019), and Stephanie Grisham (July 2019 to April 2020).