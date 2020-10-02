Sophia Bush & More Stars React To Trump’s COVID Diagnosis After He Downplays Virus: Is It Still A ‘Hoax’?

After Donald and Melania Trump confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19, various celebrities took to social media to weigh in on the diagnosis.

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 1. The news came just two days after the first presidential debate, where Trump mocked Joe Biden for how often he wore a mask in public amidst the potentially deadly disease. For months, Trump has been slammed for downplaying the severity of coronavirus, which has led to more than 200,000 American deaths. Now, celebs have a lot to say about the fact that he’s contracted the disease himself.

Is it still a “Democrat hoax?” Are you still going to mock people for wearing masks? Are you sorry for lying to the American people for months? I ask these b/c I assume you’ll get the best taxpayer funded gov’t healthcare avail + genuinely hope you recover. But you owe us answers https://t.co/cOvMX7eElq — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 2, 2020

“Is this still a “Democrat hoax”? Are you still going to mock people for wearing masks?” Sophia Bush asked, in direct response to Trump’s tweet about his positive test. “Are you sorry for lying to the American people for months? I ask these b/c I assume you’ll get the best taxpayer funded gov’t healthcare available and genuinely hope you recover. But you owe us answers.” Meanwhile, Padma Lakshmi responded to the president’s tweet with one simple word, “Karma,” and later added one of his own previous quotes about the virus: “It is what it is.”

"It is what it is." – Trump — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 2, 2020

Alyssa Milano, who has always been very vocal about her disdain towards Trump, had a bit of a surprising reaction. Rather than slamming Trump, she used her voice to continue to promote safety protocols amidst the coronavirus. “As someone who has had COVID-19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy,” she wrote. “Please wear a mask.”

Aubrey O’Day took to Twitter with a shocking theory about how Trump contracted the disease. “I really don’t think this is a gimmick to get out of debating Biden,” she admitted. “I don’t think his ego would allow him to be the poster child of not wearing masks and then test positive for COVID. I think he got it banging Hope [Hicks].” Hope is one of Trump’s senior advisers and also tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1. Aubrey’s theory has not been confirmed in any capacity.

Of course, there were some jokes thrown in at Trump’s expense, too. “Of course Trump didn’t know he had COVID, he never had taste in the first place,” Whitney Cummings tweeted. Adam Rippon wrote, “Trump has the HOAX VIRUS, I AM SCREAMING OUT LOUD,” while Todrick Hall said, “2020 is that b**** a** gift that keeps on giving! Trump got on tv mask-shaming Biden and defending his “COVID jokes” and now Trump and Melania have COVID. You can’t make this stuff up!” Zach Braff also wrote, “But we were told this was just a hoax.”

News of Donald and Melania’s coronavirus results were shared via the president’s Twitter feed. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Shortly after, Melania also tweeted, “As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will get through this together.”