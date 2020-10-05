American Idol’ Star Casey Goode Reveals Newborn Son Tested Positive For COVID: See Announcement

Casey ‘Quigley’ Goode announced that her newborn son, Max, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a stay in the NICU. The mother and baby are now back in the hospital.

American Idol alum and influencer Casey “Quigley” Goode is in the pediatric intensive care unit with her two-week-old son, Max, after the newborn contracted coronavirus. “Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am,” Casey captioned an October 4 Instagram post. “We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week.”

“This has been a total shock to us,” she continued. “I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU. They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet. Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here… but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover.” She concluded by writing, “Love, Quigs.” Quigley and her husband, Jack “Alex” Poticorn, only welcomed baby Max just two weeks ago after a complicated labor.

The little one made his debut early, at 37 weeks. The singer was actually on her “babymoon” with Alex in Ojai, California when she went into labor, she revealed on Instagram. Quigley was suffering from two serious complications: cholestasis and preeclampsia. “My blood pressure was skyrocketing so they quickly put me on an IV of magnesium to prevent me from having a seizure. I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up,” she recalled on Instagram. “My OB got into the room and immediately had to vacuum him out. It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU.”

Quigley and Alex were finally able to bring Max home from the hospital last week. Alex wrote his own post about Max’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram. “Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday morning. He and @officiallyquigley are currently quarantined together in the pediatric ICU. His fever has come down since being admitted, but he has been put on oxygen as a precaution. We are in good spirits but we could also use some positive vibes, so please keep Mad Maxi & Mama Quigley in your thoughts tonight.”