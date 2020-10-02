Donald Trump Hospitalized After Experiencing Symptoms Of Coronavirus

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump & FLOTUS Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he’s been taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

President Donald Trump, 74, has been taken to hospital. A day after testing positive for the Coronavirus, he is experiencing symptoms of the disease, including a cough, and a fever. “I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support — I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well,” he said in a short :18 second video he tweeted confirming the news.

“But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The First Lady is doing very well. Thank you very much — I appreciate it, I will never forget it. Thank you,” he added. First lady Melania Trump, 50, also confirmed that she had contracted the virus, noting that she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would be quarantining via a tweet on Oct. 1. Due to the president’s age, several advisors suggested he seek medical attention.

Administration officials confirmed that the president would be taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He was being transported to the facility around 5:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Oct. 2. Trump walked out to the Marine One helicopter on his own volition in a suit and wearing a mask. He didn’t stop to talk to reporters either entering or leaving the helicopter but gave a thumb’s up to the press.

For the first time, all the White House staffers — including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany — were seen wearing masks. It’s unclear how long he will be at the hospital for. Up until he was being moved, he was working throughout the day from home and the newspaper says he will continue his duties from an executive office suite at the hospital, which is set up specially for the sitting president.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted an update from Donald Trump’s physician Sean P. Conley. “As of this afternoon the president remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts and together we’ll be making recommendations to the president and first lady in regards to next best steps,” the update read, explaining he received a “antibody cocktail.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Congressional Gang of Eight were not updated on Trump’s move to Walter Reed.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Donald himself tweeted on Oct. 1, just hours after his aide Hope Hicks also tested positive. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he also wrote. Many big stars, like Alyssa Milano and Sophia Bush, took to social media to react to the news.

Melania added, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.” She added on Oct. 2, “Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”