Fuzzy Zoeller Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Late Golf Player Made

Fuzzy Zoeller, the pro golfer and 10-time PGA Tour champion, started his sports career off strong in the late 1970s, but his comment about Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters tainted his reputation toward the end of his life. Nevertheless, Zoeller continued playing the game and racked up a high net worth as a result.

Find out where Zoeller’s net worth stood and how much money he made at the height of his pro golf career below.

How Much Money Did Fuzzy Zoeller Make From Golf?

A golfer’s earnings differ. According to the PGA Tour’s website, Zoeller earned roughly $7,000 in his rookie season in the late 1970s. He went on to earn more than $23,000 at the American Express Westchester Classic.

What Is Fuzzy Zoeller’s Net Worth?

Zoeller had a net worth of $10 million by 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Happened to Fuzzy Zoeller?

The late PGA Tour champion died in November 2025 at the age of 74. The details of his final days are still unclear, and he did not have any known major health issues toward the end of his life.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a public statement while paying tribute to the late golfer. “Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

How Did Fuzzy Zoeller Die?

Zoeller’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Speculation circulated online about a heart attack, though no one from his inner circle nor anyone from the PGA Tour has confirmed how Zoeller died.

What Did Fuzzy Zoeller Say About Tiger Woods?

Zoeller made a racist remark about Woods when he was stopped by CNN for an interview at the 1997 Masters Tournament.

“That little boy is driving well, and he’s putting well,” Zoeller said at the time. “He’s doing everything it takes to win. So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say ‘congratulations,’ and enjoy it, and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. Got it?”

About a decade later, Zoeller addressed his comment in a 2008 Golf Digest essay. He called the incident as well as the subsequent backlash “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.”

“If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I’m here to tell you they got their way,” Zoeller wrote. “I’ve cried many times. I’ve apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren’t a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that. … Still, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”