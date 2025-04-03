‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’: Movie Trailer, Release Date & How to Watch

Image Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Welcome back to Freddy Fazbear’s. The upcoming sequel to Blumhouse and Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released in late 2025. To hold fans over, producer Jason Blum appeared at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon in April 2025 — wearing a serial-killing animatronic costume, no less — to debut the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. And fans can look forward to its original star returning for the second film: Josh Hutcherson.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered all the details you need to know about FNAF 2!

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Release Date

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel will be released on December 5, 2025, its official trailer revealed.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Trailer

Thanks to Blumhouse’s CinemaCon debut, fans were finally able to watch the sequel’s trailer. In comparison to the first film, FNAF 2 has plenty more jump scares and horrors, as seen in the teaser. Josh’s character, Mike, has his hands full with protecting everyone around him from the terror of Freddy Fazbear’s murderous animatronics.

How to Watch Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Although the first FNAF was released on both Peacock and in theaters, the second movie has an exclusive theatrical release, meaning that fans can watch it in theaters.

How Can I Stream Five Nights at Freddy’s 2?

It’s currently unclear when FNAF 2 will be released to a streaming platform. Since we’re months away from its theatrical release, Universal Pictures has not declared a streaming date yet.

Since the first FNAF is available to watch on Peacock, the sequel is expected to be released via the same platform.

Who Is in the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Cast?

While Josh leads FNAF 2, he’s accompanied by several talented cast members. Horror icon Matthew Lillard — who is also returning to the Scream franchise for the seventh installment — is reprising his role as William Afton, the first film’s villain.

Piper Rubio is also returning as Mike’s little sister, Abby Schmidt, as is Elizabeth Lail, who plays local police officer Vanessa: the daughter of William. Actress McKenna Grace also joined the cast.

Will There Be a Five Nights at Freddy’s 3?

Per Movieweb, Matthew confirmed that he signed a three-picture deal for FNAF. So, if the sequel performs well at the box office, fans can likely expect a third movie to come out.