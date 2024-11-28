What Fast Food Chains Are Open on Thanksgiving? Hours for McDonald’s, Dunkin & More

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Sometimes, it’s easier to buy the food rather than cook it. Hours over a hot stove can be difficult if you’re throwing a holiday party. So, fast food can be the perfect option to dine out or to grab and go. Whether you’re looking for a cup of coffee from Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts to start your Thanksgiving Day morning or a juicy burger from McDonald’s or Burger King, there are plenty of fast food chains and franchises open on the holiday — but it depends which stores you’re closest to.

Some large grocery and department store chains are closed today to observe the federal holiday; Walmart and Target are just two of the many who are shut down today. Even Publix, the popular Southern grocery store chain, announced its closure for Thanksgiving.

“We wish you a bountiful Thanksgiving,” Publix’s official X account tweeted. “Our stores are closed tomorrow, November 28, so our associates can enjoy time with their loved ones. We will resume regular hours Friday, November 29.”

Below, we’re breaking down the most popular fast food chains that are open on Thanksgiving 2024.

Is Burger King Open on Thanksgiving?

Some Burger King locations have limited hours on the holiday. The franchise recommends checking local stores for their respective hours.

Is Wendy’s Open on Thanksgiving?

There are many Wendy’s locations that are open on the holiday, but the company advises customers to check their local stores for their respective hours.

Is McDonald’s Open on Thanksgiving?

A McDonald’s spokesperson told TODAY that “hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays.”

Is Dunkin’ Donuts Open on Thanksgiving?

Dunkin has varied hours depending on each store. The franchise recommends customers checking their local stores for their individual holiday hours.

Is Waffle House Open on Thanksgiving?

According to its website, Waffle House locations are operating on regular hours on Thanksgiving.

Is Starbucks Open on Thanksgiving?

Some Starbucks locations are operating on holiday hours today, so customers should check their local stores for information.

Is Whataburger Open on Thanksgiving?

Per USA Today, Whataburger confirmed that its stores are open today.