Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2024: Are Walmart, Publix, Target & More Chains Closed?

Sometimes, it’s impossible to get everything prepared for the holidays right on schedule. Fortunately, for most consumers, countless grocery stores and larger chains have limited hours on Thanksgiving Day. So, have no fear — Thanksgiving dinner isn’t a bust. Stores like Publix, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and more have holiday hours, but does that include Thanksgiving Day?

If your local grocery stores are closed for Thanksgiving, find out what other stores you can go to, below!

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

According to TODAY, the following grocery store chains are open on Thanksgiving with limited holiday hours:

Stop and Shop (most locations)

Wegmans

Vons

Whole Foods

Shaws

Save A Lot

Safeway

Ralphs

Kroger

H-E-B

Dillons

Cub Grocery

ACME

Albertson’s

Is Target Open on Thanksgiving 2024?

Target is closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website.

Walmart’s Thanksgiving 2024 Hours

Unfortunately, Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving Day, per TODAY. In 2023, the chain announced via social media that all of its stores would shut its doors on the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” Walmart tweeted in October 2023.

Publix Thanksgiving 2024 Hours

All Publix locations are also closed on Thanksgiving Day. The supermarket chain tweeted its holiday closure before the 2024 holiday, writing, “We wish you a bountiful Thanksgiving. Our stores are closed tomorrow, November 28, so our associates can enjoy time with their loved ones. We will resume regular hours Friday, November 29.”

Is Whole Foods Open on Thanksgiving 2024?

There are some Whole Foods locations that are, in fact, open on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website. However, customers should check their store’s local page.

Is Kroger Open on Thanksgiving 2024?

Kroger indicated on its website that some of its stores will be open on Thanksgiving. However, customers should check their local Kroger for the hours. Per the store’s website, all locations that are open on Thanksgiving will close at 4 p.m., and pharmacies are closed for the holiday.