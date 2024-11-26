When Was the First Thanksgiving Celebrated? The Year

Image Credit: Archive Photos

Thanksgiving is upon us, set to take place on Thursday, November 28, 2024, and the holiday has deep roots in U.S. history. While many associate the day with being surrounded by loved ones, enjoying delicious food, and giving thanks, there is much more to the holiday than meets the eye. As the 46th president, Joe Biden, stated in a proclamation shared on The White House website, “Throughout our country’s history, this season of reflection and giving thanks comes in good times and tough ones. Before there was a United States of America, the Pilgrims celebrated Thanksgiving in honor of their first successful harvest and the support and generosity of the Wampanoag people who made it possible. Amid the fierce battle for our Nation’s independence, General George Washington and his troops celebrated Thanksgiving on the way to Valley Forge. During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday to honor the blessings of our country, even as he fought to preserve our Union.”

To learn more about the meaning behind Thanksgiving, why it is celebrated, and when it was first observed in history, keep reading below.

Why Do Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving?

According to Britannica, “Thanksgiving Day, annual national holiday in the United States and Canada celebrating the harvest and other blessings of the past year. Americans generally believe that their Thanksgiving is modeled on a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people.” Additionally, Americans use the day to express gratitude for everything they’ve been blessed with, including loved ones, good health, and success.

What Year Was the First Thanksgiving Celebrated?

While the harvest took place in 1621, and prayers of thanks were likely offered, the first recorded Thanksgiving is said to have occurred in 1623 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to National Geographic Kids.

How Many Turkeys Are Eaten on Thanksgiving?

The United States Department of Agriculture estimated that over 46 million turkeys are consumed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a 2017 report.