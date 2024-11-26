When Was the First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC?

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s almost that time of year! The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is taking place on Thursday, November 28, 2024, live from the streets of New York City. While viewers await their favorite holiday tradition, many have yet to learn about the event’s history. After all, credit is due for whomever came up with the brilliant idea to march around Manhattan with Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed performances. So, when was the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and who created the tradition?

Look back at the yearly event’s history, below.

What Year Was the First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was held on November 27, 1924, in New York City. However, it wasn’t broadcast on television until 1947, according to the Library of Congress.

Who Created the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Macy’s employees organized the first parade in 1924. Afterward, the parade continued to grow year after year. Per the Library of Congress, the event was initially called the Macy’s Christmas Parade, Thanksgiving Day. Staff members of the department store organized the first parade in an effort to increase sales and show off Macy’s Herald Square, New York, store.

According to the Library of Congress, the first balloon to begin the parade was Felix the Cat. Since then, spectators and at-home viewers have had the pleasure of seeing their favorite fictional characters float down Manhattan — including Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Blues Clues, SpongeBob Squarepants and Mickey Mouse.

In the early days of the parade, organizers had no way of safely deflating the balloons. So, at the time, they released them into the air. However, after one balloon got caught in an airplane’s wing, no balloons were sent into the air from the parade ever again.

How to Watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC hosts and airs the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade every year. Since 1947, at-home viewers have been watching the live broadcast on NBC’s cable channel.

Now that fans have streaming options, they can stream the parade live on Peacock. The parade begins at 9 a.m. ET and ends at around noon ET.