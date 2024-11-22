Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Date, Time, & How to Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, almost two years away from its 100th anniversary, is set to bring another year of joy with balloons, music, and festive cheer.

This year’s lineup is set to feature 22 floats, 17 character balloons, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, and more than 700 clowns, according to NBC, which broadcasts the event. In addition, the parade will showcase performances by several music stars, along with 11 marching bands and 10 performance groups.

Here’s everything you need to know about when this beloved tradition will take place this year, how to watch, and—if you’re curious—more about its history.

What Date Is the Macy’s 2024 Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place on Thanksgiving Day, so in 2024, it will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Additionally, the Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade special will air the night before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 27, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities.

What Time Does the Parade Start?

The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones and runs for a full 3 ½ hours, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. An encore presentation will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Is the Parade Held?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is held in New York. The parade begins on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and concludes at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as both a stage and backdrop for performances.

How Can I Watch the Parade?

The parade will be broadcast on NBC for cable viewers, available via antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

Can I Stream the Parade?

For cord-cutters, the parade will be simulcast on Peacock, with an encore telecast starting at 2 p.m. EST/PST. A Spanish-language simulcast will also air on Telemundo.

Who Will Host the Parade?

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of NBC’s Today show will return as the hosts of this year’s parade broadcast.

This year’s parade will likely be Kotb’s last time co-hosting, as she announced in late September that she is leaving the TODAY show after nearly 20 years as its co-anchor. Her last official day on Today will be January 10.

When Did the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Start?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade first took place in 1924, but it won’t be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. According to Macy’s, the parade was not held in 1942, 1943, and 1944 due to World War II.

Originally a Christmas event, the parade featured floats, bands, animals from the zoo, and 10,000 onlookers, as described on Macy’s history page. It concluded with the arrival of Santa Claus and the unveiling of the store’s Christmas windows. Three years later, the event was officially renamed the Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade was first televised in 1946 in New York and then nationally on NBC the following year.