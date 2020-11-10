‘Family Ties’ Then & Now: See How Michael J. Fox & More Have Changed After 38 Years

The Keatons are back! The cast of ‘Family Ties’ will be reuniting on Nov. 10. Before the big reunion, see the cast then and now. The Keaton kids are all grown up!

Even after almost 40 years, Family Ties remains one of the most beloved sitcoms in TV history. Many stars of the iconic ’80s show, which ran from 1982 until 1989, will reunite on “Stars in the House” on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. They’ll reminisce about all things Family Ties.

The cast members taking part in the reunion include Michael J. Fox, 59, Tina Yothers, 47, Meredith Baxter, 73, Michael Gross, 73, Marc Price, 52, and Scott Valentine, 62. The Family Ties stars have gone on to have successful careers in television, film, and more. See the legendary cast then and now.

Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox starred as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties. While still on Family Ties, Michael starred as Marty McFly in Back to the Future. He went on to star in two more Back to the Future movies. After Family Ties, Michael’s most notable TV role was the ABC sitcom Spin City, which aired from 1996 to 2000. He’s continued to have major TV roles on shows like The Good Wife, Scrubs, Rescue Me, Designated Survivor, and more. He’s won 5 Emmys and 4 Golden Globes for his various roles.

The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29 in 1991. He revealed his condition publicly in 1998. He met his wife, Tracy Pollan, on Family Ties. They married in 1988 and have four children together.

Justine Bateman

Justine Bateman, 54, played Mallory Keaton throughout the 7 seasons of Family Ties. The actress, who is also Jason Bateman’s sister, has had other notable TV roles on Men In Trees, Desperate Housewives, Easy to Assemble, and more.

She’s also explored behind-the-scenes work. She wrote, directed, and produced the short film Five Minutes, which premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Her feature film directorial debut, Violet, was set to premiere at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Justine married Mark Fluent in 2001. They have two children together.

Meredith Baxter

Meredith Baxter played Elyse Keaton, the matriarch of the Keaton family. When Family Ties ended in 1989, Meredith went on to be nominated for an Emmy for her performance in A Woman Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story in 1992. Meredith played Michael’s onscreen mother again in two episodes of Spin City. She has continued to have acting roles over the years and even co-hosted Today for a short time in 2006.

Meredith was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999. She has been married four times and has five children. She came out as a lesbian in 2009 and married Nancy Locke in 2013.

Michael Gross

Michael Gross starred as Keaton patriarch, Steven Keaton, on Family Ties. In addition to Family Ties, Michael is most well-known for playing Burt Gummer in the Tremors franchise. Over the years, Michael has had major guest-starring roles on ER, Suits, Anger Management, and more.

Tina Yothers

Tina Yothers starred as Jennifer Keaton, the younger sister of Alex, Mallory, and Andy. In the years after Family Ties, Tina went on to star in multiple TV movies. Tina has also appeared on reality shows like Celebrity Fit Club, Celebrity Wife Swap, and What Not To Wear.

Tina married Robert Kaiser in 2002. They have two children together, while he also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

Marc Price

Marc Price played Irwin “Skippy” Handelman on Family Ties. He later hosted the game show Teen Win, Lose or Draw on Disney Channel. In the years since Family Ties, Marc has explored more writing/producing projects. He’s also a stand-up comedian and appeared on Last Comic Standing in 2006.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, 56, played Lauren Miller, Alex’s girlfriend, starting in season 6. Her most widely known role came just a few years later when she started playing Monica Geller on Friends. She starred on the show for 10 seasons. Courteney is also known for playing Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise.

Courteney is set to reunite with her Friends cast members for an HBO Max reunion special. She’s also currently filming the fifth film in the Scream franchise.

The actress married David Arquette, 49, in 1999. They have a daughter named Coco. Courteney and David divorced in 2013, but they remain friends. Courteney has been in a relationship with Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid since 2013.

Scott Valentine

Scott Valentine played Nick Moore, Mallory Keaton’s boyfriend starting in season 4. Scott’s character got a spinoff, The Art of Being Nick, but it was not picked up. His other notable TV roles were on shows Phantom 2040 and Black Scorpion.

Scott married Kym Denyse in 1985, and they had 4 children together. Scott and Kym divorced in 2012. Scott is also the Executive Director at Excelsior Capital Partners.

Tracy Pollan

Tracy Pollan, 60, played Ellen Reed, one of Alex Keaton’s love interests on Family Ties from 1985 to 1987. She crossed paths with her now-husband Michael J. Fox again on the set of the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. They married in 1988 and have four children together. Her latest TV roles were playing Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway’s mom, in the TV films Natalee Holloway and Justice for Natalee Holloway in 2009 and 2011.