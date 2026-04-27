‘Euphoria’ Season 3, Episode 3 Breakdown: Wedding & Post-Reception Explained

Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO

Euphoria Season 3, Episode 3 centers on one of the show’s most talked-about moments yet: Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi) and Cassie Howard (played by Sydney Sweeney)’s wedding. What starts as a major turning point for the couple quickly spirals once the reception begins, pulling multiple characters into the fallout and shifting the tone of the episode. The wedding also marks one of the first times this season that the main cast shares the screen, after largely separate storylines.

“It was beautiful. I mean, the wedding was a blast to shoot,” creator Sam Levinson told TheWrap. “It’s also fairly complicated because we had so many cast members on set, but we were able to shoot it in order for the most part.”

With intense moments unfolding after the ceremony, viewers have been left wondering how it all plays out—and what it means for Nate’s fate. Below, find a full breakdown of what happens during the wedding, what goes down afterward, and whether Nate survives Season 3. Warning: This post contains spoilers.

Do Nate & Cassie Get Married in Euphoria Season 3, Episode 3?

Yes. Season 3, Episode 3 centers on Nate and Cassie’s wedding, and the ceremony does take place. The lavish event is intentionally over-the-top, reflecting Cassie’s idealized vision of love and status, while also bringing together the show’s core characters in one setting.

Behind the scenes, the wedding was designed to feel extravagant and slightly unreal, mirroring the instability in their relationship.

What Happens After Nate & Cassie’s Wedding in Episode 3?

The celebration quickly unravels after the ceremony. Tensions tied to Nate’s financial problems surface, and a dangerous figure connected to his debts confronts him. What follows is a violent escalation that turns the episode from a glamorous wedding into something much darker, with Nate suffering serious injuries.

The aftermath becomes the real turning point of the episode, shifting the tone and impacting multiple characters going forward.

Does Nate Die in Euphoria Season 3?

No, Nate does not die in Season 3, based on current episodes. Although he is brutally attacked after the wedding and seriously injured, he survives. While some recaps and fan theories speculate about his fate, the show does not confirm his death, and his storyline continues beyond Episode 3.