Eric Dane Dies: Celebrities Pay Tribute, From Alyssa Milano to John Stamos

Eric Dane, the Euphoria star and Grey’s Anatomy alum, died at the age of 53 on February 19, 2026, less than a year after he disclosed his ALS diagnosis. The late actor’s death struck a chord across Hollywood, as his peers, friends and countless fans mourned the loss. Many fellow actors paid tribute to Eric in their own statements after the news of his passing broke.

Read the celebrity tributes for Eric below as Hollywood mourns his death.

Alyssa Milano

“I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective,” Alyssa, Eric’s Charmed co-star, wrote on Instagram. “He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard. And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family. The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden.”

Alyssa continued, “He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me ‘Milano,’ as if it was the only part of my name that mattered. My heart is with the people who were lucky enough to be his home.”

John Stamos

“RIP, Buddy,” John wrote in an Instagram post alongside a red carpet photo of him and Eric. “Me and @realericdane played brothers years ago in a beautiful movie called, Wedding Wars. Good guy. Too soon. Xo J.”

Ashton Kutcher

The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS. pic.twitter.com/00TtwmQHAK — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 20, 2026

“The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane,” Ashton tweeted alongside a photo of Eric. “We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

HBO

HBO penned a heartfelt statement on Instagram, writing that its team felt “deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented, and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”