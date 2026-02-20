Eric Dane’s Cause of Death: How the Beloved ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Died at 53

Eric Dane died less than a year after announcing his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The late Grey’s Anatomy alum’s death left fans, peers and those closest to him heartbroken. And for those unfamiliar with Eric’s health, many are wondering how he died and what ALS is.

The Dane family confirmed Eric’s death in a statement obtained by People.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement read. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Learn what happened to Eric and his final days below.

How Old Was Eric Dane?

Eric was 53 years old when he died.

Eric Dane’s Cause of Death: How Did the Actor Die?

As previously noted, Eric died following his battle with ALS, which is a progressive neurodegenerative disease. The illness is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

What Is ALS? About the Disease Eric Dane Had

ALS is a disease in the nerve system that affects cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control over time, according to Mayo Clinic. The disease usually begins with twitching and/or weakness in muscles, trouble swallowing or slurred speech. It is considered a fatal disease.

Eric remained dedicated to raising awareness about his illness during his last year. He revealed his diagnosis in April 2025 in a statement to People.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the actor said at the time. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”