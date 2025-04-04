Hailie Jade Mathers: How Old Is Eminem’s Daughter?

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Eminem is officially a grandpa! Back in October 2024, the rapper revealed that his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, was expecting her first child. Six months later, the exciting news has been confirmed: Hailie has welcomed a baby boy.

The “Without Me” hitmaker first shared the pregnancy news on October 3, 2024, through the music video for his song “Temporary” (featuring Skylar Grey). Then, on April 4, 2025, Hailie announced the birth of her son — Elliot Marshall McClintock, born on March 14 — via Instagram.

“3 weeks earthside little e,” she captioned the post, which included sweet photos of baby Elliot dressed in a cozy knit hoodie with bear ears.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hailie Jade, now a proud mother of one.

How Old Is Hailie Jade Mathers?

Hailie Jade was born on December 25, 1995, making her 29 years old. She is the only biological child of Eminem, 52, and his ex-wife, Kim Scott, 50.

Does Hailie Jade Mathers Have Siblings?

Yes, Hailie has an older sister, Alaina Marie Scott, and a younger non-binary sibling, Stevie Laine Scott.

Both Alaina and Stevie are adopted. The oldest is the daughter of Dawn Scott, Kim Scott’s twin sister. The youngest, Stevie, born in 2002, is the child of Kim and her then-boyfriend, Eric Hartter, whom she dated between her two marriages to Eminem.

In the touching music video dedicated to the rapper’s second child, viewers got to witness the moment Hailie told her dad she was going to be a mom by presenting him with a Detroit Lions jersey emblazoned with the word “grandpa” in bold letters on the back. The rest of the video also featured heartfelt tributes to Hailie, showcasing footage of her as a little girl, leading up to her wedding.

When Did Hailie Jade Mathers Get Married?

Mathers married her husband, Evan McClintock, in May 2024, sharing pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account. In the post, the social media influencer expressed her gratitude for the special day.

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all the family and friends who traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter in our lives as husband and wife,” Hailie wrote in the caption.

Who Is Evan McClintock?

McClintock has maintained a relatively private online presence, despite being connected to such a well-known family. However, it is known that he and Hailie began dating in 2016. Like his wife, McClintock attended Michigan State University, where they first met and he graduated with a BA in Economics in 2018. Following graduation, he has worked in software development as an enterprise growth executive at Scout, a web-based case management company in Royal Oak, Michigan.

While discussing their engagement, Evan revealed that he sought Eminem’s approval during Christmas—also Hailie’s birthday—the previous year. “I just followed him downstairs, and thankfully, he was down there getting your cake, and I made it happen,” Evan shared on Hailie’s podcast, Just a Little Shady.