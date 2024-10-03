Hailie Jade Mathers’ Husband: Meet Evan McClintock

Image Credit: Hailie Jade Mathers/Instagram

Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, and her husband, Evan McClintock, have been in love for nearly a decade. The couple started dating nearly eight years before they tied the knot in early 2024. Now that Hailie is pregnant and expecting her first child with Evan, Hollywood Life has gathered all the details you want to know about their relationship and more, below.

When Did Hailie Mathers and Evan McClintock Start Dating?

According to multiple outlets, Evan and Hailie started dating in 2016. They kept their romance away from the public eye for a while, but over the past few years, Hailie started sharing pictures of Evan to her Instagram.

When Did Hailie and Evan Get Married?

Hailie and Evan got married in May 2024, and the social media influencer shared moments from their wedding ceremony and reception to Instagram. In her caption, Hailie teased that she had woken up as a wife. Based on their sweet selfies and fun moments together, it was clear that the happy couple were in love.

“Waking up a wife this week,” she wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of images from the wedding.⁣ “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife [sic].”

What Does Eminem Think of Evan?

In 2020, Eminem hinted that he approved of his daughter’s then-boyfriend. During an appearance on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the “Without Me” hitmaker said, “No babies. Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good. She’s made me proud, for sure.”

Four years later, Eminem walked Hailie down the aisle at her wedding, where he embraced Evan at the altar before the newlyweds exchanged vows.

Do Hailie and Evan Have Kids?

Hailie and Evan are expecting their first child together! In October 2024, Eminem’s daughter announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram post, featuring her and Evan embracing while Hailie held up sonogram photos. She captioned the gallery, “Mom & dad est. 2025,” indicating that their future baby will be born sometime next year.

Eminem also paid tribute to his daughter’s big announcement. On the same day that Hailie broke the pregnancy news, the “Lose Yourself” artist unveiled his music video for the song “Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey).” The entire video featured throwback videos of Hailie from her childhood as well as moments from her and Evan’s wedding.