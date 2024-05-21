Eminem Poses With Daughter Hailie Jade for Rare Photo as She Stuns on Her Wedding Day

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock! The newlywed couple tied the knot over the weekend, and of course, Hailie’s dad Eminem was there to celebrate his daughter’s special day. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, looked like a proud dad as he posed for a rare photo with his daughter and her new husband shortly after the couple got married.

Eminem, 51, stood on the side of his daughter, 28, opposite her new husband in front of their wedding venue, with tons of white flowers. In the photos, which you can see here (via Stereogum), the “My Name Is” rapper sported a black tuxedo and matching sunglasses as he stood on his daughter’s side. Evan also wore a black tux. Hailie was absolutely gorgeous in a strapless white gown with a long train and a beautiful long veil.

It looked like Hailie and Evan had a beautiful day for their wedding. The rapper’s daughter shared a few photos of herself and her new hubby on her Instagram, where she gushed about him. “Waking up a wife this week,” she wrote. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Hailie revealed that she had gotten engaged back in February 2023. She shared a few photos, showing her new ring and announcing the engagement to Evan. “Casual weekend recap,” she wrote at the time, with a few emojis and the date to show her excitement. “i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Shortly after Hailie and Evan announced their engagement, the rapper’s daughter invited her then-fiancé on her podcast to talk about the news. On the episode, Evan shared the story of when he asked Eminem for his blessing to propose to his daughter.