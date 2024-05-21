 Eminem Poses for Rare Photo With Daughter Hailie Jade at Her Wedding – Hollywood Life

Eminem Poses With Daughter Hailie Jade for Rare Photo as She Stuns on Her Wedding Day

Slim Shady stood beside his daughter and her new husband Evan McClintock as they celebrated their new marriage. The rapper looked so proud.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 21, 2024 9:14AM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An Extremely rare sighting of rapper Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade as they depart rehearsals for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eminem and Hailie are typically never photographed together. Eminem who just turned 50 on October 17 was seen dressed causally as he left rehearsals with his oldest daughter. The rapper also shares daughter, Alaina Scott and son Stevie Laine Scott with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem will be inducted into the hall of fame today, November 5th along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon among others being honored. Pictured: Eminem, Hailie Jade BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Flash / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock! The newlywed couple tied the knot over the weekend, and of course, Hailie’s dad Eminem was there to celebrate his daughter’s special day. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, looked like a proud dad as he posed for a rare photo with his daughter and her new husband shortly after the couple got married.

Eminem, 51, stood on the side of his daughter, 28, opposite her new husband in front of their wedding venue, with tons of white flowers. In the photos, which you can see here (via Stereogum), the “My Name Is” rapper sported a black tuxedo and matching sunglasses as he stood on his daughter’s side. Evan also wore a black tux. Hailie was absolutely gorgeous in a strapless white gown with a long train and a beautiful long veil.

Eminem sits with Hailie at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2022. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

It looked like Hailie and Evan had a beautiful day for their wedding. The rapper’s daughter shared a few photos of herself and her new hubby on her Instagram, where she gushed about him. “Waking up a wife this week,” she wrote. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Hailie revealed that she had gotten engaged back in February 2023. She shared a few photos, showing her new ring and announcing the engagement to Evan. “Casual weekend recap,” she wrote at the time, with a few emojis and the date to show her excitement. “i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Shortly after Hailie and Evan announced their engagement, the rapper’s daughter invited her then-fiancé on her podcast to talk about the news. On the episode, Evan shared the story of when he asked Eminem for his blessing to propose to his daughter.

