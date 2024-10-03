Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Evan McClintock

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Eminem is going to be a grandpa. The 51-year-old rapper’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Evan McClintock. The “Without Me” hitmaker broke the news on Thursday, October 3, in his music video for his new song “Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey),” which featured the moment when Hailie, 28, told her dad that she was going to be a mom.

Throughout the emotional music video, Eminem addresses Hailie directly as old home videos from her childhood appear. Moments from Hailie’s wedding then come into view, and Eminem can be seen shedding tears at the sight of Hailie in her wedding dress.

The father and daughter also shared a dance together after Hailie exchanged vows with Evan.

As the music video concludes, a video from 2001 of Hailie plays out. At one point, the then-toddler said to her dad, “You’re taping me, b**ch,” and Eminem gasped in shock behind the camera.

Eminem's daughter Hailie announced her pregnancy through her father's music video. pic.twitter.com/IIvhsQWhC8 — Complex (@Complex) October 3, 2024

“I got you on tape cussing,” the “Sing for the Moment” rapper replied in the video, which ended with a card that read, “Because no matter how many years go by, inside my heart will always be the little girl who loves and needs her dad.”

Five months prior, Hailie and Evan tied the knot. She shared pictures from the ceremony to her Instagram account. In her carousel post caption, the social media influencer gushed about the special day.

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife [sic],” Hailie wrote.

The spouses have been together since 2016. When they first started dating, Hailie and Evan kept their relationship away from the public eye. However, in recent years, they’ve shared moments together with fans on social media. Earlier this summer, Hailie unveiled additional photos from their wedding ceremony and reception to Instagram.

Shortly after Eminem dropped his “Temporary” music video, Hailie announced her pregnancy via Instagram on October 3, sharing a photo of her and Evan embracing while she held sonogram photos in one hand.

“Mom & dad est. 2025,” Hailie captioned her carousel.