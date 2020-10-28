Emily’s Ratajkowski’s Baby Bump In Bikinis: See Pregnancy Photos

After months of wearing oversized sweatshirts and baggy tees, Emily’s Ratajkowski is showing off her baby bump in stunning bikinis!

Emily Ratajkowski is no longer hiding her baby bump! The 29-year-old model revealed that she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are expecting their first child together, and has offered fans another glimpse at her growing baby bump. The brunette beauty took to Instagram on October 28 to show off her curves in two gorgeous bikini tops. “New body/new @inamoratawoman,” she captioned the pics, which showed her flaunting looks from her swimswear line Inamorata.

The first pic showed her wearing a blue and beige ‘fit featuring a barely-there bikini top with a mesh crop top overlaid with matching pants. She also donned a bright orange ensemble which featured a halter-style bikini top and matching bottoms, with small blue detailing. It comes just a few days after she revealed the exciting news in a Vogue essay.

“I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be,” Emily revealed in the essay, explaining why she doesn’t want to reveal the gender of her child. “As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real.”

She also discussed her terror when it comes the potential of “inadvertently cultivating the carelessness and the lack of awareness that are so convenient for men” and posed an interesting question: “How do I raise a child who learns to like themself while also teaching them about their position of power in the world?” The mom-to-be also added, “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”