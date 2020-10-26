Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Sexy Black Cut Out Dress – See Pics

After the big pregnancy reveal, Emily Ratajkowski was photographed in public with her baby bump! The model looked like she walked straight off a magazine page in a sleek black dress and hot red boots.

Emily Ratajkowski has been photographed with her baby bump — again! After her surprise bun in the oven made its debut in a lengthy feature for Vogue on Oct. 26, it was photographed that very same day as Emily stepped out in New York City. The actress and model was wearing a long black cutout dress that emphasized her baby bump, which she paired with red hot boots. It has been merely hours after her big pregnancy reveal, and Emily’s already serving us fire maternity fashion in the first official paparazzi photos of her bump.

Although Emily is finally making her first pregnancy with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 39, public, she is choosing not to disclose her baby’s gender. In a profound essay for Vogue, Emily wrote, “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be.”

Emily also revealed that she and her husband tell friends, “We won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.” Although the Gone Girl actress noted that “everyone laughs at this,” she added, “There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be?”

The thoughtful essay came with an equally artsy video, directed by Girls creator Lena Dunham. Emily stripped down to reveal her bare baby bump throughout the video, while she marveled at who exactly is growing inside of there.

Emily lives in NYC with her husband, Sebastian, whom she tied the knot with at a court house in the city in Feb. 2018. Despite her net worth, Emily rocked an affordable yellow pantsuit from Zara for the humble nuptials, which just goes to show that Emily has always been challenging the status quo.