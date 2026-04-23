‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Cast: Celebrities Joining ‘DWTS’

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A few celebrities are already prepared to hit the dance floor when they tango, waltz and jive on Dancing With the Stars! Coming this fall, season 35 will feature a fresh set of famous faces, from reality TV stars to actors and more, who will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Although we’re still months away from the season 35 premiere, a few of the cast members were unveiled in April — and both of them have had their fair share of reality TV.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on season 35 of DWTS.

When Does DWTS Season 35 Come Out?

At the time of publication, season 35 of DWTS does not have a set release date. But, as always, the new season is expected to premiere in the fall this year.

Who Is in the DWTS Season 35 Cast?

Summer House star Ciara Miller and Love Island UK alum Maura Higgins were the first stars to be announced to join season 35 of DWTS. The casting news broke in April 2026 at Hulu’s Get Real House Live. DWTS co-host and dancing pro Julianne Hough spoke with Maura at the event about the upcoming season.

“You’ve been manifesting this,” Julianne told Maura. The reality star replied, “I have. I’m a strong believer in manifesting. I had it on my vision board. And now it is happening, which I cannot believe, and I know it’s going to be so, so hard, but because I really want to do it, I’m going to put my all into it.”

As for Ciara, the Bravo personality said she “had some unfinished business here in New York City that I needed to wrap up, but I am so excited to join season 35 of Dancing With the Stars.”

“I feel like this is the perfect moment,” Ciara continued. “I feel like I’m opening a new chapter, and I’m so excited to share it with all of you guys. Can’t wait to put my energy on the dance floor. … And Maura, I can’t wait to share the dance floor with my fellow Faithful.”

How Do I Stream DWTS Episodes Live?

Each new season of DWTS airs and streams live simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday evenings.