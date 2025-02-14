What is Drake’s Real Name? Find Out the Rapper’s Birth Name

Despite Kendrick Lamar‘s scathing Super Bowl halftime performance on February 9 — a topic that still has fans buzzing — the target of his ubiquitous diss track, Drake, is evidently attempting to put it all in his rear-view mirror. According to Variety, the rapper responded to the constant buzz about the feud with a Valentine’s Day album drop. “Some Sexy Songs 4 U,” a collab with PartyNextDoor, features a track called “Gimme a Hug,” which seems to allude to Kendrick’s performance of “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl. “F*** a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit,” he belts out.

Despite the seeming allusion to putting it behind him, in November Drake sued Universal Music Group (though refrained from suing Kendrick himself) for defamation for promoting “Not Like Us,” which contains a particularly weighty allegation about Drake. As the drama continues, here’s what we know about Drake’s real name and more info about the controversial rapper’s background.

How Old is Drake?

Drake was born in Toronto, Ontario on October 24, 1986. He is currently 38 years old.

What is Drake’s Real Name?

The Canadian rapper was born Aubrey Drake Graham. Across social media, some have speculated that the jewel encrusted lower case “a” hanging around Kendrick Lamar’s neck during his Super Bowl halftime performance alluded to Drake’s given name.

Drake’s Most Famous Ex-Girlfriends

If there’s one thing Drake is more famous for than his feud with Kendrick, it’s probably his reputation for relationships with the most stunning and accomplished women in Hollywood and beyond. It was his former relationship with Serena Williams, however, that had tongues wagging after the tennis great appeared onstage doing the Crip Walk during Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance.

In the past, he’s been linked to supermodel Tyra Banks, singer Rihanna, and hip-hop artist SZA. He’s also rumored to have had flings with Hailey Beiber, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Julia Fox. When asked during a 2022 interview with Howard Stern if he’d ever settle down and get married, he responded, “I’m sure I could.”

“I think that eventually, once all this is said and done for us,” he told Stern. “That addiction of work and success and forward movement is over. I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late. Hopefully, I’ll find somebody. The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”