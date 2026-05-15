Drake’s New Album Titles Explained: The Meaning of ‘Habibti,’ ‘Iceman’ & More

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Drake shocked fans by releasing not one, not two, but three surprise albums on May 15, 2026. Alongside the heavily teased Iceman, the rapper also dropped Habibti and Maid of Honour. The triple release immediately sent social media into a frenzy, with fans trying to decode the meaning behind each album title and how they connect to Drake’s new era.

Here, we break down everything we know so far about each of Drake’s new albums.

Why Did Drake Drop 3 Albums All at Once?

Drake had spent months teasing Iceman through livestreams, visuals and even cryptic social media posts, but almost no one expected him to unveil two additional projects all at once. The move seemingly gives Drake the chance to showcase different moods and sounds across multiple albums.

The triple release also arrives after Drake’s highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar as well as intense public scrutiny.

The new albums feature more than 40 tracks and cover a wide range of emotions, from rap to romantic themes.

What Is the Meaning of Habibti?

“Habibti” is an Arabic word commonly used as a term of endearment. The word translates loosely to “my love,” “my darling” or “sweetheart.”

The title also hints at a softer, perhaps more romantic direction for the album. The cover art, which features a mysterious black-and-white image of a woman, fueled speculation that Habibti explores themes of love and vulnerability.

What Is the Meaning Behind Iceman?

Of the three releases, Iceman had the longest rollout. The title can carry multiple meanings. Some fans believe it references Drake’s cooler or “icier” public persona, while others see it as a nod to luxury and diamonds, considering how the cover art includes a sequined glove that many interpreted as a tribute to Michael Jackson.

What Is the Meaning Behind Maid of Honour?

Maid of Honour may be the most personal title of Drake’s three works. The phrase traditionally refers to a bride’s closest confidante during a wedding, but Drake appears to use it more symbolically. The album cover reportedly features a childhood photo of Drake’s mother, Sandra “Sandi” Graham.

Social media users have speculated that the title could reflect loyalty, family and the women who helped shape Drake’s life and career.