Drake Drops 3 New Albums: Full ‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti’ & ‘Maid of Honour’ Tracklists

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Drake surprised fans by releasing three albums at once on May 15, 2026, marking his biggest music drop since the fallout from his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. The rapper unveiled Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour simultaneously, with many fans already dissecting the lyrics for possible references to the ongoing rivalry and its aftermath. Together, the three albums feature 43 songs and collaborations with artists including 21 Savage, Central Cee, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Sexyy Red.

Learn more about each album and see the full tracklists below.

Iceman

Drake’s Iceman serves as the rap-heavy centerpiece of his surprise triple release, featuring 18 tracks and collaborations with Future, Molly Santana, and 21 Savage. The album leans into darker production and confrontational lyrics, with several songs appearing to address the fallout from his feud with Lamar.

Tracks on Iceman include:

“Make Them Cry” “Dust” “Whisper My Name” “Janice STFU” “Ran To Atlanta” feat. Future & Molly Santana “Shabang” “Make Them Pay” “Burning Bridges” “National Treasures” “B’s On The Table” feat. 21 Savage “What Did I Miss?” “Plot Twist” “2 Hard 4 The Radio” “Make Them Remember” “Little Birdie” “Don’t Worry” “Firm Friends” “Make Them Know”

Habibti

Habibti leans heavily into Drake’s melodic R&B sound while incorporating internationally inspired production and emotionally driven lyrics. The title, which means “my love” in Arabic, reflects many of the project’s romantic themes. The album is the shortest of the three surprise releases, featuring 11 tracks and collaborations with artists including PARTYNEXTDOOR, Sexyy Red, Loe Shimmy, and Qendressa.

The full Habibti tracklist includes:

“Rusty Intro” “WNBA” “Slap The City” feat. Qendressa “High Fives” “Hurrr Nor Thurrr” feat. Sexyy Red “I’m Spent” feat. Loe Shimmy “Classic” “Gen 5” “White Bone” “Fortworth” feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR “Prioritizing”

Maid of Honour

Maid of Honour explores themes of relationships, heartbreak, and fame through a mix of introspective rap and dance-inspired production. Fans have already compared parts of the album’s emotional tone to earlier Drake projects like Take Care and Nothing Was the Same.

Tracks on Maid of Honour include: