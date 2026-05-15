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Why Did Drake Drop 3 Albums? The Meaning Behind ‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti’ & ‘Maid of Honour’

Fans got the surprise of their lives when the rapper suddenly released three albums back to back.

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Reading Time: 2 minute
May 15, 2026 8:40AM EDT
Why Did Drake Drop 3 Albums? The Meaning Behind 'Iceman,' 'Habibti' & 'Maid of Honour'
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Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Drake and a mystery woman arrive for lunch at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez while vacationing in the French Riviera. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ELIOT / MEGA - BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Drake broke the internet this week by unveiling the May 15 release of three new albums: Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour. The triple project release shocked fans, many of whom are wondering why Drake would release three back-to-back albums in the first place.

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down Drake’s triple-album release.

How to Listen to Drake’s New Albums, Iceman & More

All three of Drake’s new albums — Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour — are now available on major streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music.

The projects feature appearances from artists including Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Popcaan, PARTYNEXTDOOR and more.

Why Did Drake Drop 3 Albums?

Drake has not explained the reason why he released three albums simultaneously, but fans speculated that the move was to showcase the different sides of his artistry. Some also believe the triple release was Drake’s way of reclaiming the spotlight.

Iceman appears to represent Drake’s colder persona, with darker production and competitive lyrics. The album’s artwork, featuring a sparkling, sequined glove that is reminiscent of Michael Jackson, also ignited theories about Drake envisioning himself as a larger-than-life music icon.

Meanwhile, Habibti leans into a more emotional side, as the title, which translates to “my love” in Arabic, nods to an international level.

Maid of Honour takes a personal turn for the rapper. According to multiple outlets, the album cover is a childhood image of Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham, holding what appears to be a bride’s bouquet.

Iceman Album Tracklist

Iceman includes 18 songs:

  • “Make Them Cry”
  • “Dust”
  • “Whisper My Name”
  • “Janice STFU”
  • “Ran To Atlanta” feat. Future & Molly Santana
  • “Shabang”
  • “Make Them Pay”
  • “Burning Bridges”
  • “National Treasures”
  • “B’s On The Table” feat. 21 Savage
  • “What Did I Miss?”
  • “Plot Twist”
  • “2 Hard 4 The Radio”
  • “Make Them Remember”
  • “Little Birdie”
  • “Don’t Worry”
  • “Firm Friends”
  • “Make Them Know”

Habibti Album Tracklist

  • “Rusty Intro”
  • “WNBA”
  • “Slap The City” feat. Qendresa
  • “High Fives”
  • “Hurrr Nor Thurrr” feat. Sexyy Red
  • “I’m Spent” feat. Loe Shimmy
  • “Classic”
  • “Gen 5”
  • “White Bone”
  • “Fortworth” feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR
  • “Prioritizing”

Maid of Honour Album Tracklist

  • “Hoe Phase”
  • “Road Trips”
  • “Outside Tweaking” feat. Stunna Sandy
  • “Cheetah Print” feat. Sexyy Red
  • “Which One” feat. Central Cee
  • “Amazing Shape” feat. Popcaan
  • “BBW”
  • “True Bestie” feat. Iconic Savvy
  • “Where’s Your Stuff” (Interlude)
  • “New Bestie”
  • “Q&A”
  • “Stuck”
  • “Goose and The Juice”
  • “Princess”