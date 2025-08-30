Donald Trump’s Health: His Chronic Venous Insufficiency Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump has insisted that his health is in good standing, but his physician revealed in July 2025 that he was living with a condition that affects his veins. The president, who had been experiencing swelling in his legs, received his diagnosis that month, and the White House disclosed the report. Now that it’s public knowledge, we have the breakdown of what chronic venous insufficiency is and what it means for Trump below.

What Was Donald Trump’s 2025 Health Diagnosis?

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, according to a memo released by his physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, in July 2025.

The president underwent diagnostic vascular studies and an ultrasound after experiencing swelling in his legs. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on July 17, 2025, that some bruising has been visible on the back of Trump’s hand, which she attributed to his “frequent handshaking” with people in addition to his use of aspirin.

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” Leavitt insisted.

What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

Chronic venous insufficiency is a health condition that occurs when a person’s veins in the legs struggle to let blood flow, which can be a result of damaged valves in the veins, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. If left untreated, a patient can have pain, swelling, skin changes, varicose veins and other health issues.

The health condition affects about one in 20 adults.

How Is Trump’s Overall Health?

Dr. Barbarella wrote in the memo, “President Trump remains in excellent health.” So, it appears the president’s chronic venous insufficiency is the only glaring health condition he’s living with.

Elsewhere in the memo, Barbarella indicated, “Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease” in the Republican and that Trump’s lab testing was all “within normal limits.”

There were also “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified” after Trump underwent an echocardiogram.

Vice President JD Vance, however, spoke with USA Today in August 2025 about Trump’s well being. The VP insisted that Trump is in “incredibly good health,” but he’s ready to step into the presidency “if God forbid, a terrible tragedy happens.”

“He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the president of the United States are younger than he is, I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning,” Vance said about Trump. “Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.”

That month, false death rumors about the president circulated on social media, and they were quickly debunked.

How Old Is Trump? His Age Now

Trump is currently 79 years old. He will turn 80 on June 14, 2026.