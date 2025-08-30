Trump Death Hoax Explained: Why the Internet Thought Trump Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump became one of the internet’s highest searches in America on August 30, 2025, after baseless death rumors circulated online. Social media users assumed that the Republican president, 79, had died. Now that multiple outlets have reported that he was in Virginia on his way to a golf course, the public is wondering how the death hoax started in the first place.

Perhaps adding fuel to the fire was Vice President JD Vance, who spoke with USA Today in an interview published August 30 about the president’s health. The VP insisted that Trump’s health was in good standing, but Vance noted that he is ready and willing to become president if “God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy.”

Below, find out how the false death rumors about Trump surfaced.

Is Trump Actually Dead?

No, Trump is alive. The president shared a message to Truth Social at 6:10 p.m. ET on Truth Social about tariffs.

His post read, “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong. The U.S.A. will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else. If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America. At the start of this Labor Day weekend, we should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products. For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians. Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Donald Trump Death Rumors Explained

On August 29, 2025, rumors gradually circulated online claiming that Trump hadn’t been seen in two days. The next morning, the hashtags “#whereistrump” and “#trumpisdead” became a popular X.com trend.

Baseless tweets that read “TRUMP IS DEAD” and “TRUMP DIED” quickly made the rounds online, but multiple outlets and news reporters quickly shut down the rumors.

Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese tweeted, “I wake up to see people freaking out that Trump’s sick or dead or something because he hasn’t been seen in a few days. I was with the president yesterday afternoon. I interviewed him for an hour.”

At the time of publication, the White House has yet to publicly comment on the death rumors.

BREAKING: Trump is NOT dead. Minutes ago, the White House press pool spotted him leaving for his Virginia golf resort, dressed in a white polo, red MAGA hat, and black pants. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 30, 2025

Why Did the Internet Think That Trump Died?

It all started with the claim that Trump hadn’t been seen in two days, which was proven false by multiple reports. However, the White House’s silence on the rumors contributed to the speculation.

Moreover, Trump is now the oldest inaugurated president in the U.S. He was 78 when he officially took office in January 2025.

How Is Trump’s Health Today?

According to the president himself, his inner circle and his colleagues, Trump is in good health. Vance defended this claim during his recent USA Today interview.

“He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the President of the United States are younger than he is, I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning,” Vance said. “Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.”

The vice president added that he’s ready to take office if “God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy,” adding, “I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”