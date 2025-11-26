Does Robert Irwin Have a Girlfriend? Inside the ‘DWTS’ 2025 Winner’s Dating Life

Image Credit: Disney

Robert Irwin, part of the famous Irwin family known for their former reality series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, discovered a new talent while performing in season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. The Aussie was favored to win the 2025 season, and with all the fanfare, Robert’s personal life became a major topic. While professing their admiration for him all over social media, fans wondered whether Robert had a girlfriend.

Though he keeps his personal life away from the public eye, Robert spoke to People in September 2025 about what he wants in a relationship.

“My mom and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that’s also how my sister met her husband,” he said about his late dad, Steve Irwin, and mom Terri Irwin, and sister Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell. “I’ve been saying, when is that going to happen for me?! … I’m still waiting for it. That American tourist is not quite lined up.”

How Old Is Robert Irwin?

As of November 2025, Robert is 21. He will turn 22 on December 1, 2025.

Does Robert Irwin Have a Girlfriend?

No, Robert does not appear to have a girlfriend at the moment. But enthusiastic fans speculated about the nature of his relationship with Marvel Cinematic Universe star Xochitl Gomez. Xochitl joined Robert on the dance floor in the DWTS 20th anniversary special episode in November 2025. After performing a jive together, judge Derek Hough made a note of the duo’s chemistry, and Robert’s dance partner, Witney Carson, shot a look that prompted dating rumors about Robert and Xochitl.

Shortly before Robert won season 34 of DWTS, Xochitl was seen outside his trailer with flowers, according to photos published by TMZ.

At the time of publication, though, neither Robert nor Xochitl has publicly confirmed whether or not they’re in a committed romantic relationship.

Who Has Robert Irwin Dated in the Past?

Robert previously dated late actor Heath Ledger‘s niece Rorie Buckey for almost two years. The former couple started dating in 2022 and announced their breakup in February 2024.

“We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future,” Robert and Rorie wrote in a joint Instagram Stories statement at the time. “We wish to express gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths.”