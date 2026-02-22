Does Alysa Liu Have a Boyfriend? Her Empowering Statement About Dating: ‘I Really Love Myself’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Alysa Liu is now one of the most famous names in sports history thanks to her philosophy, hard work and, of course, her gold medal-winning performance at the 2026 Olympics. After finishing in first place at the women’s individual skating event, the Oakland, California, resident found herself at the center of attention — but she definitely doesn’t let the fame get to her. Nevertheless, new fans are charmed by Alysa, and some are even asking if she has a boyfriend and how she feels about partnership at the young age of 20.

“I really love myself,” the Olympian — who was raised by her single dad, Arthur Liu, alongside her four siblings — told Cosmopolitan in January 2026. Below, find out what else Alysa said about dating and how she embraced self-love.

Does Alysa Liu Have a Boyfriend?

No, Alysa is not dating anyone at the moment, and she’s not planning to search for love right now. During her interview with Cosmopolitan, the skater was asked whether she has heart eyes for anybody.

“Oh my God, this is, like, the first time I’ve talked about this,” she began. “That’s a whole other thing that I’m not feeling right now. I have so much love in my life already, and I have so many amazing people, I just haven’t felt the need to look for more or look elsewhere.”

What Did Alysa Liu Say About Dating?

In that interview, Alysa emphasized that she is focusing on her relationship with her family and friends rather than romance. After all, romantic love isn’t the only kind of love in the world.

“I really love myself. And my standards are quite high, too,” she explained. “But also, my schedule, especially since starting to skate again, is pretty hectic. If I were to date someone, we’d each have to make tons of sacrifices. It’s just not worth it at this point to build something. I think when it comes, it will.”

Adding that, “especially right now,” she chooses “friendships over relationships any day,” Alysa said, “I love being single, I really do. I do see myself being single for a long time.”

Now that her Instagram following has jumped to more than 3 million, Alysa is under an even brighter spotlight than before. But she made the commendable choice to stay off social media for the most part.