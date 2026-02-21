Alysa Liu’s Teeth: All About the Cool Piercing She Has on Her Upper Lip

Image Credit: Getty Images

When you become the first American female figure skater to win a gold medal in the women’s individual event at the Olympics in more than 20 years, you’re going to get a lot of attention. That’s exactly what Alysa Liu is going through. With stellar performances on the ice and a heart of pure gold, the Oakland, California, resident is inspiring millions around the world. Under the new spotlight, Alysa is motivating others to pursue their dreams, but also to dabble in new fashion — like with her iconic gum piercing and striped hair, to name a few attributes of her look. Now, people are wondering what’s on the Olympian’s front teeth.

Find out how you can get Alysa’s iconic smiley piercing, and learn how she did it herself, below!

What Is on Alysa Liu’s Teeth?

Alysa’s front teeth have what’s called a “smiley” piercing. It’s a frenulum piercing, which is a modification that’s attached through the thin tissue connecting the upper lip and the gum.

How Did Alysa Liu Get Her Teeth & Upper Lip Piercing?

Alysa did her own piercing! Ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, the figure skater told NBC affiliate TMJ4 News that she “pierced them a little over two years ago now.”

“I had my sister hold up my lip, and I was looking in the mirror,” Alys said. “I had my piercing needle, and then yeah, I just put it through!”

During a previous interview on the “In the Loop” podcast, Alysa pointed out that she did her own piercing because doing it at a shop can be “really expensive.”

“Getting pierced at a shop is really expensive for no reason,” she explained in 2024. “So, I thought I would learn it myself, be a little DIY girl. I trust myself a lot to get it in the right spot placement-wise for the jewelry. … I bought all the supplies I would need, like piercing needles. I don’t do it with, like, safety pins or the piercing gun.”

How Much Does Alysa Liu’s Smiley Piercing Cost?

The “smiley” piercing can cost anywhere between $30 to $100 and can take up to a month to heal.