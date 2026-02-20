Alysa Liu’s Family: All About Her Father, Mother & Siblings

Alysa Liu is a dancing queen when it comes to figure skating, but above all, she’s a family girl at heart. The two-time Olympian took home the gold medal following the women’s individual free skate at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, and her father and siblings were there to cheer her on!

The Oakland, California, resident’s comeback story is one for the history books. She became the first U.S. woman to win gold for this event in more than 20 years. Naturally, fans assumed Alysa had been constantly competing to get to this moment, but she actually stepped away from competitive skating when she was a teen — and she credited her family as the reason behind her brief retirement.

“Once quarantine started, I was like, ‘Wow! This is what not skating is like.’ And I loved it so much,” Alysa explained in March 2025 to The Guardian. “My worry was that I’ll have never lived with my family. I’m growing up so fast, so young. I knew that if I continued skating, I would never have a chance at home.”

Get to know Alysa’s whole family here!

ALYSA SEEING HER FAMILY FOR FIRST TIME AFTER WINNING GOLD. 💛 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/67T9RATghK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 20, 2026

Who Is Alysa Liu’s Father? About Arthur Liu

Alysa’s father is Arthur Liu, who has supported her throughout her figure skating career since she stepped on the ice at 5 years old. Born and raised in China, Arthur was forced to flee the country at 25 years old because of his involvement in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. He relocated to the Bay Area of California, where he studied and eventually practiced law. He started his own practice, Inter-Pacific Law Group Inc., and became a dad to his five children via surrogacy.

According to multiple reports, Alysa and Arthur were targeted in a spy operation that was believed to have been ordered by the Chinese government. During a previous interview with The Associated Press, Arthur said the government was “probably just trying to intimidate us, to … in a way threaten us not to say anything, to cause trouble to them and say anything political or related to human rights violations in China.”

Confessing that he had “concerns” about Alysa’s safety, Arthur noted that the U.S. government “did a good job protecting her.”

“I’ve kind of accepted my life to be like this because of what I chose to do in 1989, to speak up against the government,” Arthur explained. “And I know the Chinese government will extend their long hands into any corner in the world. I’m going to continue to enjoy life and live life as I want to live. I’m not going to let this push me down, and I’m not going to let them succeed.”

Who Is Alysa Liu’s Mother?

Alysa’s mother was an anonymous egg donor, as she and her siblings were all welcomed via surrogacy. Arthur’s ex-wife, Yan “Mary” Qingxin, helped raise his kids before they divorced, according to The Sporting News. Afterward, Arthur and his mother, Shu, raised Alysa and her siblings.

How Many Siblings Does Alysa Have?

Alysa has four siblings: her sister Selina and triplets Julia, Joshua and Justin. Alysa is the eldest sibling, and they all grew up in Northern California.

During a February 2025 interview with A Divine Sport, Alysa gushed that she loves her brothers and sisters “to death.”

“We just love messing with each other, playing around,” she said. “None of us really get mad [sic]; we don’t really fight much. It’s just fun to be around them. You can really be yourself and say whatever is on your mind.”