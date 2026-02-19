2026 Winter Olympics Women’s Free Skate Results: Who Won the Free Skating Final? (Live Updates)

Image Credit: Getty Images

It all comes down to this. The women’s free skating event is taking place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, and the “Blade Angels” of Team USA — Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito — are going for the gold. As we near the end of the 2026 Winter Olympics for figure skating, sports fans are craning to find out who won the women’s event.

It was a difficult start to the week for Amber, Team USA’s triple axel master. During the Tuesday, February 17, women’s short program, Amber popped another jump toward the end of her program, which resulted in a major score deduction.

Get all the updates on the final women’s free skating event below! (This article is being updated live)

How Can I Watch the 2026 Olympics Women’s Figure Skating?

Sports fans can tune into all Olympic sports on NBC and Peacock for live coverage. The women’s free skate began at 1 p.m. ET.

Who Won the 2026 Olympics Women’s Free Skating Event?

At the time of publication, a winner has not been declared for the women’s individual figure skating at the Olympics. The figure skater who was in the first place following the women’s short program was Japan’s Ami Nakai.

What Place Was Amber Glenn in Before the Free Skate?

Amber was sitting in 13th place before the free skate. Two days beforehand, she began her short program strong with her signature triple axel. However, later on, she made a slight error on her other triple jump and popped it, resulting in a seven-to-eight-point deduction.

After completing her program, Amber was in tears as she received her final score.

“I have always been known to wear my heart on my sleeve, which is what makes me relatable, but it also makes it hard for me to hide how I feel,” Amber explained in a post-skate interview, per TIME. “And in that moment, it was soul crushing. Because I did the hard stuff and it was the easiest thing, my favorite jump, that just got away from me.”

Fortunately, during the free skate, Amber delivered a stellar performance. With just one slight error toward the end, she received a score of 147.52.

What Place Is Amber Glenn in for the Free Skate?

Amber is currently in first place of the women’s free skate. She has a total score of 214.91.

What Place Was Alysa Liu Before the Free Skate?

Alysa was in third place following the women’s short program. She expressed that her desire wasn’t a medal, but just to express her art as a skater.

What Place Was Isabeau Levito Before the Free Skate?

Isabeau was in eighth place following the women’s short program. During her free skate, her score was finalized as 202.80.