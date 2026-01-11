Who Is Amber Glenn? 5 Things to Know About the Powerful American Figure Skater

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amber Glenn has emerged as one of the most dominant figures in U.S. women’s figure skating ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. She recently made history at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with a record-setting short program, helping secure her third consecutive national title.

After the event on January 7, 2026, the 26-year-old athlete said, “I knew that I came here to do my job, and I was happy to see that scores were up, scores were good, and I was able to keep them going up. I felt a responsibility to keep it going better and better and better.”

Learn more about the powerful American skater and her rise on the ice below.

She Is From Texas

Glenn was born on October 28, 1999, in Plano, Texas, and began skating at age five at a rink near her hometown.

She Is a Top U.S. Figure Skating Contender

Glenn has firmly established herself as one of the leading contenders in U.S. women’s figure skating ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Her recent performances, including a third consecutive U.S. national title, have positioned her as a strong favorite to earn an Olympic berth and contend for medals.

Glenn made history with the three-peat, becoming the first U.S. woman to accomplish the feat since Michelle Kwan.

Amber Glenn Is Openly Queer

Glenn is openly queer and has publicly discussed her identity, including identifying as pansexual. In 2019, she spoke openly about her sexuality in an interview with the Dallas Voice, a moment that brought widespread attention within the skating community and beyond.

“I did not expect it to blow up in the way that it did,” Glenn said at the time. “But I’m grateful because they got my message out there. I was able to represent a lot of people that are in skating, especially queer women.”

She Has Spoken Openly About Living With ADHD

Glenn has been open about her experiences with ADHD as part of her broader mental health journey. She has described how managing ADHD, along with anxiety and depression, has been a real challenge in her career, even contributing to a period away from the sport in her teens.

Glenn has worked with therapists and sports psychologists, using strategies like talk therapy and neurotherapy to help stabilize her focus and mental well-being, per ESPN.

Family Has Played an Important Role in Amber Glenn’s Career

Family support has been central to Glenn’s journey in figure skating from the start. Her parents, Richard and Cathlene Glenn, made considerable sacrifices to help fund her early training and competitive opportunities, including financial challenges common in the sport. Glenn has credited her family’s encouragement for helping her succeed at the highest level. She also has a younger sister named Brooke, who has been part of her support network throughout her skating career.

“There were a lot of sacrifices made growing up from my parents, even from my sister,” Glenn told PEOPLE in 2024. “I would say my family have been absolutely essential for me, and their sacrifices, I will never be able to repay, but they’re so supportive and so proud of me.”

Glenn has also spoken emotionally about the influence of her late grandmother, Barbara Glenn. After a record-breaking performance at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, she said her grandmother—who passed away in 2025 and had long supported her at competitions—was with her on the ice, helping calm her nerves as she set a new short-program record.