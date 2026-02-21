What Happened to Alysa Liu’s Mother? What We Know About Her Father’s Ex-Wife

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Alysa Liu comes from a tight-knit family, all of whom were in the stands to cheer her on as she performed a gold medal-winning Olympic performance. The 20-year-old powerhouse figure skater grew up alongside her four siblings and was raised by their hard-working, supportive father, Arthur Liu. Now that the world is getting acquainted with Alysa, many are wondering if she has a mother and what happened to her.

Arthur welcomed Alysa and her brothers and sisters via surrogacy. His ex-wife, however, helped him raise his kids before they divorced. Below, learn what we know about Alysa’s former stepmom.

Does Alysa Liu Have a Mother?

Alysa’s dad welcomed his children via two surrogate mothers, so Alysa does not have a close relationship with the biological mother. The two-time Olympian shares the same surrogate mother as her triplet siblings, Julia, Joshua and Justin.

In December 2018, Arthur told NBC Sports that Alysa had actually met the woman who gave to her without knowing who she was.

“Alysa and a friend had almost figured it out on their own,” Arthur said, explaining that he had told Alysa about her birth in 2013. “So she wasn’t surprised when I told her.”

Who Was Alysa Liu’s Stepmother? About Arthur Liu’s Ex-Wife

Alysa’s father, Arthur, was married to his ex-wife, Yan “Mary” Qingxin, who helped him raise his children before the couple divorced, multiple outlets have reported. According to Sporting News, Yan acted as a legal guardian for Alysa and her siblings following the divorce. Alysa has not spoken about her dad’s former wife.

What Happened to Alysa Liu’s Father? About Her Dad Arthur

Arthur was forced to flee his home country of China when he was 25 ue to his involvement in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. According to multiple outlets, Alysa and Arthur were targeted in a spy operation believed to have been ordered by the Chinese government.

During a previous interview with The Associated Press, Arthur said the government was “probably just trying to intimidate us, to … in a way threaten us not to say anything, to cause trouble to them and say anything political or related to human rights violations in China.”

“I’ve kind of accepted my life to be like this because of what I chose to do in 1989, to speak up against the government,” Arthur continued. “And I know the Chinese government will extend their long hands into any corner in the world. I’m going to continue to enjoy life and live life as I want to live. I’m not going to let this push me down, and I’m not going to let them succeed.”