Does Alyce Huckstepp Have Instagram? Jamie Foxx’s Girlfriend’s Social Media Status Explained

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Alyce Huckstepp became the talk of the town in mid-2026 when multiple outlets reported that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Jamie Foxx. The pair have successfully kept their relationship away from public scrutiny, but fans have only grown more curious about the comedian’s girlfriend. Many are wondering if she has an Instagram, TikTok or X account.

While they prepare to welcome their first baby together, this will be Jamie’s third overall. The Amazing Spider-Man star is already a father to two daughters: Corinne and Anelise. He shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.

Learn more about Alyce, including whether she has any public social media profiles, below.

How Old Is Alyce Huckstepp? Her Age

Since Alyce keeps a low profile, her age is still unknown. However, multiple outlets have reported that she’s in her early 30s. Jamie, for his part, is 58.

What Does Alyce Huckstepp Do for Work?

Alyce is a native of Australia and was a fitness model who briefly opened a business, according to The Sun. It’s unclear if she’s still working in the same field.

Does Alyce Huckstepp Have an Instagram, TikTok or Twitter Account?

No. Alyce does not have any public social media profiles. If she does have any social media accounts, they are most likely private.

Jamie, however, has public social media profiles, and as his followers already know, the actor occasionally shares photos of his work or informal outings. He has never shared a photo of Alyce on his Instagram grid.

How Did Alyce Huckstepp & Jamie Foxx Meet?

As previously noted, Alyce has maintained a life away from the public eye, and Jamie has managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight. So, it’s still unclear how exactly the pair met.

They were first spotted in public together in August 2023, but some outlets have reported that Alyce and Jamie’s relationship dates back to 2022, when she attended the premiere of his film Day Shift.