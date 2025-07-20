Do Belly & Jeremiah Get Married in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’? Season 3 Spoilers

Image Credit: Erika Doss/Prime

Belly Conklin’s coming-of-age story is about to end. Now that season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is out, fans of the original books are curious whether or not the show will follow the same ending. The love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) has only grown more complicated. So, will Belly and Jeremiah get married, or will they call it quits after he was unfaithful — not once, but twice — in the series?

Find out who Belly winds up with at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty. (Warning: spoilers are ahead for TSITP).

How Many Episodes Are in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

There are 11 episodes in total of season 3, which premiered on July 16, 2025. The season will conclude on September 17, 2025.

Where to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

All seasons and episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available to watch on Prime Video.

Do Belly & Jeremiah Get Married?

In the last book of the series, We”ll Always Have Summer, Belly and Jeremiah do not end up getting married. Just days before their nuptials, Conrad confesses to Belly that he still loves her and asks her not to marry Jeremiah. When the latter confronts Belly about her feelings, she and Jeremiah call off their wedding.

Should the Prime Video series stick to the original story, then Belly won’t wind up marrying Jeremiah.

Who Does Belly End Up With in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Belly ends up with Conrad in the original The Summer I Turned Pretty book series. So, it’s safe for fans to assume that the same will happen in the show. However, author and series creator Jenny Han told Variety in 2022 that her vision for the series didn’t completely mirror the books.

“I really had to weigh what the fans are expecting with where the show is going creatively and find that balance,” Jenny told the outlet. “My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we’re telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it’s not going to be exactly the same.”

Jenny also teased, “You never know what could happen with the show. I was open minded going into it. I was considering a lot of different possibilities.”