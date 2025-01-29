Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Documentary: Where to Watch ‘The Fall of Diddy’

The highly anticipated ID docuseries, The Fall of Diddy has arrived. The series documents the rise of Sean “Diddy” Combs as a rap mogul, entertainer, and entrepreneur and his stunning descent into legal hell as he faces multiple allegations of abuse from prison. “Pull back the curtain on music mogul Sean Combs as allegations of long-hidden violence and abuse emerge to shock the world,” reads a logline by Max.

Below, here’s how to catch the true crime series.

Why is Sean Diddy Combs in Jail?

The fall of Diddy began when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, claimed he sexually assaulted her in an explosive 2023 lawsuit. He strongly denied her allegations and swiftly settled the case, but it was nowhere near over. Multiple allegations of sexual assault followed later that year, and in March of 2024, his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided.

He’s now at the center of dozens of civil lawsuits with various allegations of sexual misconduct, and after having been arrested and jailed in September of 2024, he remains imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has consistently denied guilt.

“This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement to E! News. in March of 2024. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

‘The Fall of Diddy’ Documentary Release Date

Investigation Discovery’s The Fall of Diddy premiered its first of four parts on Monday, January 27, 2025. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the next two parts aired on January 28, with a special expanded episode featuring Phil Pines, the rap mogul’s former assistant. The finale episode will air on Friday, January 31.

The Fall of Diddy follows closely on the heels of Peacock’s documentary on the same topic, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which debuted on January 14.

How to Watch ‘The Fall of Diddy’

You can stream the available episodes of The Fall of Diddy on Max and Discovery+. You can also get Max via Prime Video or in a bundle deal with Disney+ and Hulu.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.