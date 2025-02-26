Diana Taurasi & Penny Taylor’s Kids: Does the Couple Have Children?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi are not only world-class athletes but also a loving couple who have built a family they look forward to enjoying in their post-basketball lives.

On February 25, Taurasi announced in an interview with Time that she was retiring from basketball, joining her wife, who retired in 2016. The 42-year-old explained one of her reasons for stepping away, saying, “Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

She added, “I really enjoy taking my kids to school, being home when they’re home, not leaving for a week at a time.”

Find out more about their relationship, including their children.

When Did Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi Get Married?

Taylor and Taurasi got married in 2017 in Phoenix.

“It was the most amazing and beautiful day of our lives,” Taurasi told PEOPLE at the time. “To be able to share our love with family and close friends meant the world to us.”

How Long Have Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi Been Together?

The couple first met in 2004 while both playing for the Phoenix Mercury, meaning that as of 2025, they have been together for around 21 years.

Do Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi Have Kids?

One year after their marriage, Taylor and Taurasi welcomed their first child, a son named Leo Michael Taurasi-Taylor. In 2021, they had their second child, a daughter named Isla Taurasi-Taylor.

What Is Penny Taylor’s Net Worth?

Taylor’s exact net worth is not publicly known, but her impressive career as a professional basketball player, spanning from her 1997 debut with the Australian Institute of Sport to her 2016 retirement, has undoubtedly contributed to her financial success. A three-time WNBA champion and three-time WNBA All-Star, Taylor spent over a decade with the Phoenix Mercury. She also earned two Olympic silver medals—one at the 2004 Athens Olympics and another at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

After retiring in 2016, Taylor shifted to coaching, becoming the Mercury’s director of player development and performance in early 2017. In recognition of her outstanding career, Taylor was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022 and the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2023.

What Is Diana Taurasi’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taurasi has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised her impact on the sport, telling Time, “She helped build the league into what it is today and inspired generations of fans and players, including many who have gone on to play in the WNBA. Diana had an outsized role in the growth of women’s basketball.”