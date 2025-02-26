Diana Taurasi’s Wife: 5 Things About Penny Taylor & Their Marriage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Diana Taurasi has enjoyed a long and successful athletic career, but she found true happiness with her wife, Penny Taylor. The spouses met on the basketball court back in the early 2000s, and they fell in love and started their own family. Now Diana has retired, she can spend more time with their kids and make new memories together.

While speaking with TIME in February 2025, Diana announced her retirement from the sport. Her reason? “Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” the WNBA star noted. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full, and I’m happy.”

Penny, for her part, retired from the WNBA in 2016 following a 19-year athletic career. Learn more about the former Mercury team member and Diana’s wife below.

Penny Taylor Is an Olympian

Penny was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. She made her professional basketball debut while playing for the Australian Institute of Sport from 1997 to 1998. The retired basketball player has won two Olympic medals, one silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics and one silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Diana Taurasi & Penny Taylor Were Teammates

Penny first met her future wife in 2004 when they both played for the Phoenix Mercury. The two have kept most of the details about their relationship away from the public eye, but they’ve occasionally opened up about their life together in various interviews. Moreover, Diana has shared pictures of her and Penny to Instagram.

Penny Taylor Became a Coach

Upon retiring as a professional basketball player in 2016, Penny became a coach. In early 2017, the Australia native became the Mercury’s director of player development and performance. She briefly took time off from coaching to focus on her and Diana’s family.

Penny Taylor Was Married Before Diana Taurasi

Previously, Penny was married to fellow athlete Rodrigo Rodrigues Gil, a volleyball player from Brazil. They were married from 2005 to 2008, according to Daily Mail.

Diana Taurasi & Penny Taylor Have Children

One year after they married, Penny and Diana welcomed their first child together, with Penny giving birth to their son. In 2021, Penny gave birth to their daughter.