Diana Taurasi’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has

As many legendary athletes retire from the sports world, Diana Taurasi is the latest to join them. The WNBA star announced her retirement in an interview with Time magazine, saying, “I just didn’t have it in me.” She added, “That was pretty much when I knew it was time to walk away.”

Reflecting on her career, Diana said, “My scoring record, or the six gold medals, someone’s going to come around that has the same hunger, the same addiction to basketball, and put those records in a different way, a different name.” In conclusion she added, “That’s what sports is all about. That’s going to be fun to watch. Hopefully not soon.”

Diana Taurasi’s Career Earnings and Salary

Diana has built her wealth through her WNBA career. According to Marca, she earned the highest WNBA salary, making $221,000 per season. Over 20 seasons, she remained loyal to the Phoenix Mercury, having played for the team since 2004, per ESPN.

Diana Taurasi’s Net Worth

The professional athlete has a net worth of $3.5 million and an annual salary of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised her impact, telling Time, “She helped build the league into what it is today and inspired generations of fans and players, including many who have gone on to play in the WNBA. Diana had an outsized role in the growth of women’s basketball.”

Is Diana Taurasi Married?

Yes, Diana is married to her former Phoenix Mercury teammate Penny Taylor. The couple has two children together.