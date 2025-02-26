Penny Taylor’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Penny Taylor is not only the proud wife of Diana Taurasi but also an accomplished athlete in her own right.

The couple first met in 2004 while both playing for the Phoenix Mercury. After retiring from basketball in 2016, Taylor, 43, is now joined by her wife in this new chapter of their lives.

On February 25, at 42, Taurasi announced in an interview with Time that she was retiring from basketball. She explained one of her reasons for stepping away, saying, “Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

She added, “I really enjoy taking my kids to school, being home when they’re home, not leaving for a week at a time.”

Who Is Penny Taylor?

Taylor was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. She made her professional basketball debut with the Australian Institute of Sport from 1997 to 1998. Throughout her career, the athlete earned two Olympic silver medals—one at the 2004 Athens Olympics and another at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Taylor is also a three-time WNBA champion and a three-time WNBA All-Star, having spent over a decade in the WNBA, primarily with the Phoenix Mercury.

After retiring from professional basketball in 2016, Taylor transitioned into coaching. In early 2017, she became the Mercury’s director of player development and performance.

In recognition of her remarkable career, Taylor was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022 and the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2023.

What Is Penny Taylor’s Net Worth?

Taylor’s exact net worth is not clearly known.

However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her wife, Taurasi, has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million.

When Did Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi Get Married?

Taylor and Taurasi got married in 2017 in Phoenix.

“It was the most amazing and beautiful day of our lives,” Taurasi told PEOPLE at the time. “To be able to share our love with family and close friends meant the world to us.”

Prior to that, Taylor was married to fellow athlete Rodrigo Rodrigues Gil, a volleyball player from Brazil. They were married from 2005 to 2008, according to the Daily Mail.

Does Penny Taylor Have Kids?

One year after their marriage, Taylor and Taurasi welcomed their first child, a son named Leo Michael Taurasi-Taylor. In 2021, they had their second child, a daughter named Isla Taurasi-Taylor.