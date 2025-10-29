Where Is Deepti Vempati From ‘Love Is Blind’ Now? Life Update

Image Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Deepti Vempati didn’t finish season 2 of Love Is Blind with a long-term marriage, but she left with her dignity and a prosperous future. Fans remember the breakdown of her relationship with ex-fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, which she opened up about in her memoir, I Choose Myself. Now that season 9 of LiB has ended, fans are curious about Deepti’s life now.

Here, Hollywood Life has the latest life update on Deepti following her stint on Love Is Blind.

Who Is Deepti Vempati?

In case you didn’t already know, Deepti is a former reality TV star and an author, podcast host, entrepreneur and speaker. One of her most well-known speaking appearances was at the 2023 Bodcon to discuss self-love and body positivity.

What Does Deepti Vempati Do for Work?

Now that she’s an entrepreneur and an author, Deepti is living an even better life than before. With 1 million Instagram followers, it’s clear that the “Out of the Pods” co-host is thriving. She previously worked as a data analyst for a tech company before joining season 2 of Love Is Blind.

What Happened Between Deepti & Shake on Love Is Blind?

After forming a solid connection from the pods, Deepti and Shake eventually learned that their budding relationship wouldn’t last. In her book, I Choose Myself, Deepti claimed that Shake body-shamed her and disparaged other women as well. In response to her book’s allegations, Shake told People, “I think it says a lot that I’ve been in a happy, healthy relationship for some time now, focused on the future (i.e. marriage and kids). Meanwhile, Deepti (single), exaggerates and embellishes the past – desperate to extend her 15 minutes of fame.”

At the altar, Deepti impressed viewers by leaving Shake and saying, “I’m choosing myself,” rather than staying with someone who wasn’t sure about her.

Is Deepti Vempati Dating Anyone After Love Is Blind?

Deepti doesn’t appear to be in a serious relationship at the moment. As seen on her Instagram page, the author is enjoying traveling around the world and spending time with family.

In March 2023, Deepti told Life & Style that she had a “little” romance with an unnamed person but chose to be single for the time being.

“I kind of had a little thing with somebody before, but honestly, I’ve realized right now, I really want to focus on myself,” she explained. “And yes, I go on dates and have fun, but, I think I’m not ready for, like, a super serious relationship right now, or maybe, I haven’t found the [right] person yet.”

Deepti also opened up to E! News at the time about her journey from LiB to embracing self-love.

“What I learned along the journey is that I had to love myself just exactly the way I looked,” she noted. “There’s a lot of points in our life where we’re not happy with how we look. But if we change our outlook on it, then we start to align with behaviors and mindsets and we see our body change because of how confident and beautiful we feel.”