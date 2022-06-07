‘Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Shuts Down Nose Job Suggestions: ‘This Is How I Was Born’

Deepti Vempati reportedly clapped back at trolls commenting about her nose and asked them to 'stop making fun' when she joined co-star Kyle Abrams for a TikTok live.

June 7, 2022
Image Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix

Deepti Vempati, 29, reportedly slammed suggestions that she should get a nose job, during her latest live appearance on TikTok. The Love is Blind star joined her co-star Kyle Abrams, 31, for a chat on the social media platform and spoke up when viewers started mentioning her nose. “You guys, this is my real nose,” she said during the live, according to Us Weekly. “Stop making fun of it.”

“This is how I was born, I’m not changing it,” she reportedly continued to explain before she saying those concerned with her physical appearance should “get over it” because “it’s my f*cking face.” Kyle also apparently stuck up for her when he suggested he’s the one who should get a “nose job” because he was in “a car accident.” He also reportedly said he was Deepti’s “biggest fan,” and tried to move on from the mean comments.

Deepti Vempati
Deepti poses for a gorgeous photo. (Ser Baffo/Netflix)

In addition to Kyle, other viewers reportedly stuck up for Deepti by leaving kind comments in the comments section of the live. She didn’t hesitate to notice or respond and shared her appreciation. “Thank you. Oh my gosh. I do have to say that everyone on here is so nice,” she said, the outlet also reported. “Anytime anyone says anything negative, they come for them and I love you all.”

Before their latest appearance on TikTok, Deepti and Kyle sparked romance rumors in March 2022, during the season two reunion of Love is Blind. Kyle, who proposed to Shaina Hurley on the dating show, also previously admitted he wished he would have “tried harder” for Deepti, who ended up accepting a proposal from Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee. “I love her so much. She’s the best,” he said on an episode of the Netflix series. “And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret.”

Deepti Vempati
A photo of Deepti Vempati on ‘Love is Blind.’ (Netflix)

As the pair continue to fuel speculation that they’re more than friends, they haven’t officially denied or confirmed a relationship. “All I can say is, you know, we’re going through it,” Deepti told Us Weekly on June 1. “We’re just figuring it out.”

