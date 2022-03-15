Breaking News

Shaina Hurley Engaged: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Set To Wed New BF After Ending Kyle Abrams Engagement

Shaina Hurley
Netflix
News Writer

Shaina Hurley moved on quick from ‘Love Is Blind’ co-star Kyle Abrams. She is now engaged to boyfriend Christos Lardakis and they plan to wed this summer in Greece.

Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley is engaged to her new boyfriend, Christos Lardakis. The news broke on Tuesday, March 15 via People, who reported that Christos proposed to Shaina on March 10 and their wedding is set for this upcoming summer in Greece. “Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her,” a source told People. “He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm.”

Shaina Hurley
Shaina Hurley in ‘Love Is Blind’ (Photo: Netflix)

People‘s source added that Shaina — who got engaged to Kyle Abrams on season 2 of the Netflix dating series, but then broke things off prior to the drama-filled reunion episode — “has found a man who loves her and understands her.”

Shaina kept her new romance quiet until she debuted her new beau on her Instagram the day before their engagement news broke. She shared photos of her and Christos from their vacation to Mykonos, Greece. “My ride or die forever,” she wrote in her caption.

On season 2 of Love Is Blind, Shaina showed interest in both Kyle and Shayne Jansen. While she and Kyle got engaged, but then broke up, Shayne pursued a romance with Natalie Lee that similarly didn’t last. At the reunion episode, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Shaina apologized to Kyle for ending their engagement and leaving the show.

“Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent,” she explained. “I actually do take full ownership. I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I’m owning that.”