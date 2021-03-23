Vanessa Lachey Reveals ‘Love Is Blind’ Is Beginning To Shoot Season 2 & 3: ‘We’re Making It Happen’

Get the pods ready! Vanessa Lachey confirmed to HL that ‘Love Is Blind’ is starting to shoot season 2 AND 3!

Can you believe it’s been over a year since we became totally smitten with a dating show that saw singles connecting through a wall?! Well, the addictive and heartwarming Netflix series Love Is Blind is returning for two more seasons, confirmed by host Vanessa Lachey! “We are shooting season 2 and three! And we will get those out to you guys as soon as we can!” she promised in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “We start shooting those in less than a month, and we are just very excited.”

Vanessa, who hosts the show with her husband, Nick Lachey, revealed that it took production a little bit to navigate how to film Love Is Blind safely with COVID-19 restrictions. “They’re in pods and bubble pods for the first two weeks, but they then typically get out of the pods and there’s a lot of physical connection that’s part of the show… can the physical connection match the emotional connection?” she explained. “And then we go back to the hometown and see if the family and friend connection match the love connection. So, we finally found a way to safely shoot the season and we are excited!”

