‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Couples: Where Are They Now?

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

We’ve all heard the saying, “All’s well that ends well,” and that’s arguably the best way to summarize the season 9 finale of Love Is Blind. It all started out the same as any other season, with total strangers meeting, talking and falling in love from the comfort of their own pods. But something changed as soon as they re-entered reality. So, where are all the couples now?

This season was a history-making one for the hit Netflix dating series, which will return for its season 9 reunion at the end of October 2025. Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the answers fans are asking about where the couples are today and what happened to their relationships.

When Is the Love Is Blind Season 9 Reunion?

The entire season 9 cast from Love Is Blind will reunite on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and the episode will air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Who Got Married in Love Is Blind Season 9?

Nobody! Unfortunately, the season ended in heartbreak for all couples because no one actually tied the knot at the altar. This was the first time in the series’ history that no couple said “I do.” So, it looks like the core social experiment didn’t prove its main message: that love should conquer all.

Where Are All the Love Is Blind Season 9 Couples Now?

Since none of them got married, all the couples from Love Is Blind — Kalybriah and Edmond, Ali and Anton, Nick and Annie, Madison and Joe, and Jordan and Megan — went home following the season finale but will reconvene for the reunion episode on October 29.

Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner started on a high note in the pods until reality hit them in the face. As a single father with long-hour work days, Jordan’s lifestyle seemed to clash with Megan’s more laid-back schedule. Megan initiated their breakup, citing the reason as being on different paths for their futures.

Meanwhile, Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey actually made it to the altar, but not past it. Edmond said, “I do,” but Kalybriah backed out, telling Edmond that he deserves a person who is unequivocally ready to marry him. She insisted that her decision didn’t mean she didn’t love him, but he was clearly hurt by the conclusion. So, it’s safe to assume that fans will learn where Kalybriah and Edmond stand once the reunion episode airs.

In a similar altar situation, Ali Lima ended up walking away from the altar without Anton Yarosh. Though Anton said, “I do,” Ali said she “can’t be [his] wife” because the man she fell in love with in the pods wasn’t the same person in real life. She had reservations about his partying and his lifestyle.