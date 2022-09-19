‘Love is Blind’ Stars Kyle Abrams & Deepti Vempati Split Days After Confirming Romance

Kyle Abrams, 30, and Deepti Vempati, 31, are over. Just three days after confirming their romance on the Sept. 16 Season 2 premiere of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, they have announced that their love is no longer. “I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” Kyle began in a statement posted on his Instagram feed on the evening of Sept. 19. “Since After the Alter was filmed, we decided to go our separate ways early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through ardous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

He then revealed he is currently seeing someone new. “I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit,” he continued. “As for what the future holds, I have no clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

Deepti did not outright address her failed relationship with Kyle, but instead took to Instagram to promote her new book, which came out on Sept. 19. The book likely talks about their split, which would explain why they Kyle came forward with the news on Monday.

“The day has finally come—where I put my heart and soul out there for you to read,” Deepti began in her Instagram post announcing the official launch of her book, I Choose Myself. “I’ve said this before: vulnerability connects us. I’m choosing to share moments of my entire life, both dark and light. I hope that by sharing my story, it resonates with at least one person out there to learn from my journey. I also hope that it inspires you to see that change is possible. Growth is possible. Choosing yourself is possible.”

Her last Instagram post before the breakup news was a behind-the-scenes video of her with her Love Is Blind: After the Altar co-stars together, including Kyle. Deepti still has photos with Kyle on her Instagram page, but they are all in connection to Love is Blind promotion. She, on the other hand, seems to have been completely removed from Kyle’s page.

Kyle had originally told Deepti he wanted to pursue a relationship with her, a conversation that was aired on the season premiere of After the Altar. “I want to just start a relationship, like a legitimate relationship, with you,” he said. “We’re going to actually try this?” Deepti replied. Kyle answered, “Yeah, sure. I want to.”

He also expressed his regret for not trying things with Deepti sooner with the show’s hosts, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, on the Love Is Blind reunion in March. “I should have tried harder for her. I love her so much, she’s the best,” he admitted. “And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.” Kyle originally got engaged to Shaina Hurley at the end of Season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

In September, though, he expressed why he was so hesitant to pursue Deepti. “I’ve been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can’t really see that person anymore because it’s not fair to your future person,” he told PEOPLE. “I wouldn’t want my current girlfriend to be hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. It’s not cool. I don’t think anyone would like that.” Now that Kyle is seeing someone new, it appears that his relationship with Deepti is nonexistent.